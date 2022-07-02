GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,237 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 2.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Unilever by 32.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 56.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Unilever by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.