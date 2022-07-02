GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

