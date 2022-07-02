GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,834 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in CEMEX by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

