GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 6,409 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

