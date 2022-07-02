GFS Advisors LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,076.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

