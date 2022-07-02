GFS Advisors LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,687,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the last quarter.

SLV opened at $18.31 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

