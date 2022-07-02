GFS Advisors LLC Sells 8,595 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 3.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.