Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after acquiring an additional 614,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after acquiring an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after acquiring an additional 611,031 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after acquiring an additional 522,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

