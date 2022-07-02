Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in June

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Goodness Growth alerts:

Goodness Growth stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Goodness Growth has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.65.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.