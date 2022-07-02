Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTPB. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTPB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

