Govi (GOVI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,019.00

Govi (GOVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Govi has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $103,019.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

