GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Shares Up 1.3%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. 1,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 million. Equities analysts expect that GrandSouth Bancorporation will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.