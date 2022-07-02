Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0133

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $962,018.78 and $938.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00261431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002423 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.