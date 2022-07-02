Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $102.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $109.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.