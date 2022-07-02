Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.82

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 393204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

