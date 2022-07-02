GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ICLTF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,646. GreenFirst Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of 1.09 and a fifty-two week high of 5.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 1.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

