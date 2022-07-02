Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,200 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the May 31st total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 818,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grom Social Enterprises stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

