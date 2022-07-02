GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Stock Price Down 3.1%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 745,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,054,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £17.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.14.
GSTechnologies Company Profile (LON:GST)
