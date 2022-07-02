GXChain (GXC) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. GXChain has a market cap of $33.81 million and $3,122.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.