GXChain (GXC) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and $2,749.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5,210.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

