HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $722.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HONE. Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

