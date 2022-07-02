Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$19.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRGLY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.34) to GBX 925 ($11.35) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,314.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.