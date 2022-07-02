Head-To-Head Comparison: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) versus Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) and Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Veritex has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veritex and Suncrest Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex presently has a consensus target price of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.70%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Suncrest Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $374.89 million 4.31 $139.58 million $2.79 10.73 Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Suncrest Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 37.12% 10.64% 1.45% Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veritex beats Suncrest Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

