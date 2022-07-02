Head-To-Head Review: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) & Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Rating) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Farmhouse has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guild has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmhouse and Guild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75

Guild has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and Guild’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93

Guild has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Summary

Guild beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmhouse (Get Rating)

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. The company provides The WeedClub, a social networking platform that enables cannabis and hemp professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses. Its platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. Farmhouse, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

