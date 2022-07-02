Head to Head Review: Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) versus AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grow Solutions and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Solutions and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgileThought $158.67 million 1.67 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

Grow Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grow Solutions and AgileThought, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00

AgileThought has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given AgileThought’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgileThought beats Grow Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions (Get Rating)

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

