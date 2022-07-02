Head to Head Survey: Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) versus GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and GXO Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.64 $153.00 million $1.52 28.97

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -78.27% -0.94% GXO Logistics 2.15% 9.11% 3.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Astrea Acquisition and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A GXO Logistics 0 4 14 0 2.78

GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $90.12, suggesting a potential upside of 104.63%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Astrea Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrea Acquisition (Get Rating)

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.