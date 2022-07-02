Head to Head Survey: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

This table compares Newtek Business Services and International Money Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services $108.49 million 4.35 $84.14 million $2.75 7.10 International Money Express $459.21 million 1.82 $46.84 million $1.26 17.28

Newtek Business Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Money Express. Newtek Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newtek Business Services and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services 93.16% 18.95% 7.18% International Money Express 10.33% 41.13% 17.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Newtek Business Services and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Newtek Business Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp.,was founded in 1998 and converted to a BDC company in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.