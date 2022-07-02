Head-To-Head Survey: Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) versus AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tiga Acquisition and AdTheorent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00

AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 233.89%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04% AdTheorent N/A -43.38% -6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.57 $26.20 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.