Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 25,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 57,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 425,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

