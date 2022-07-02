Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Cut to $206.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CL King from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HELE. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

HELE stock opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.30. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $149.03 and a 1 year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 226.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

