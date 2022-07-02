Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($78.72) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

