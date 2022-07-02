Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Update

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the May 31st total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HERTF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Heritage Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

