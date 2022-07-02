Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

