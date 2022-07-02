Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

