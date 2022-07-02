Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HIRRF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. Hire Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers full-time, part-time, and temporary staffing solutions in light-industrial, waste management, and health care sectors. It also provides on-occurrence permanent placement and recurring contract placement services; market intelligence, insight into technology trends, salary surveys, and broader career counselling services; executive search services to construction and real estate industries; and HR consulting services.

