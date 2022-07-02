HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLTRF. Raymond James upped their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Clarus Securities lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

HLTRF remained flat at $$9.27 during midday trading on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

