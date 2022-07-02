Hoese & Co LLP Buys Shares of 100 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

