Hoese & Co LLP Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

