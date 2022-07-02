Hoese & Co LLP Has $490,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average of $258.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

