Hoese & Co LLP Sells 250 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

