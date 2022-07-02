Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $175.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.18 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.