Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Insider Buys A$30,250.00 in Stock

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bittar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,250.00 ($21,006.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Horizon Oil Company Profile

Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons.

