Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Insider Buys A$30,250.00 in Stock

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bittar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,250.00 ($21,006.94).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Horizon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
