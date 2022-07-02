Howdoo (UDOO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $813,212.00

Howdoo (UDOO) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,209.13 or 0.99969438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.