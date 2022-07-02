Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 159,083,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,590,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,832 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.