Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $16.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HYFM opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.94. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $156.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $111.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 228,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,498,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,532,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 174,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

