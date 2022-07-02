Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 4.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,638,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,907,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $312.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ideanomics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ideanomics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ideanomics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

