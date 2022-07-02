Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 4.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,638,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,907,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $312.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.13.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.
