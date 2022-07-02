IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

Shares of IDXX traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.44. The company had a trading volume of 369,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

