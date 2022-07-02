Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.
IDRSF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Idorsia has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idorsia (IDRSF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.