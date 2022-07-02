IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 737.0 days.
Shares of IGGGF stock remained flat at $$0.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.33.
IGG Company Profile (Get Rating)
