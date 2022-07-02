ImageCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $846.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $17,178.91 and approximately $846.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,784,799 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

